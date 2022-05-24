 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Exports by large firms grow at fastest pace in 2021 amid economic recovery

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2022 - 13:22       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 13:22
Containers are stacked up for outbound shipments at Gamman Pier in Busan on Jan. 21. According to provisional tallies by customs authorities, the country's exports came in at $34.4 billion during the first 20 days of the year, up 22 percent from a year before. (Yonhap)
Containers are stacked up for outbound shipments at Gamman Pier in Busan on Jan. 21. According to provisional tallies by customs authorities, the country's exports came in at $34.4 billion during the first 20 days of the year, up 22 percent from a year before. (Yonhap)

Exports by South Korean large companies rose at the fastest pace on record in 2021 as demand for chips and autos remained robust amid the global economic recovery, data showed Tuesday.

Overseas shipments by the country's 875 large exporters were valued at $415.8 billion in 2021, up 29.5 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea and the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the fastest on-year gain since 2015, when the agencies began compiling related data.

The agencies attributed the increase mainly to brisk shipments of semiconductors, petrochemical products and autos.

Exports by midsized firms also increased 22.3 percent on-year to $113.8 billion, and those by smaller companies rose 17 percent to $113.5 billion.

For all of 2021, the value of exports came to $643.1 billion, up 25.8 percent from the previous year.

Despite the increase in the volume of exports, the number of exporters declined for the second straight year in 2021, as small players went bust amid the protracted pandemic.

The number of exporting companies fell 2.5 percent on-year to 94,615, the data showed. It marked the largest fall since 2015, when comparable data was available.

The top 100 firms in terms of export value accounted for 65.2 percent of South Korea's total overseas shipments, up from 63.1 percent the previous year.

Exports by the 10 leading companies took up 35.5 percent of the total in 2021, slightly up from 35.3 percent a year earlier.

South Korea's imports were valued at $606 billion last year, up 31.7 percent from the previous year, the data showed.

Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 4 percent, the fastest growth in 11 years, last year on the back of robust exports.

Export growth is expected to slow down this year due to heightened economic uncertainty, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114