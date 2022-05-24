 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Tottenham to take on Sevilla in 2nd summer exhibition match in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2022 - 10:13       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 10:13
This image provided by Coupang Play on Tuesday, shows the fixture for an exhibition match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 16, 2022, as part of Tottenham's summer tour to South Korea. (Coupang Play)
This image provided by Coupang Play on Tuesday, shows the fixture for an exhibition match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 16, 2022, as part of Tottenham's summer tour to South Korea. (Coupang Play)

Tottenham Hotspur announced Tuesday they will face Sevilla FC in the second of their two exhibition matches in South Korea this summer.

Tottenham, featuring the reigning Golden Boot winner from South Korea, Son Heung-min, said their game against the Spanish club will kick off at 8 p.m. on July 16 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

Tottenham had announced in April they will take on an All-Star team of the K League players in their first exhibition match on July 13 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

During their preseason tour to South Korea, Tottenham players will also engage in social contribution activities and run football clinics for South Korean fans.

Behind Son's league-leading 23 goals, Tottenham finished fourth in the 2021-2022 Premier League season to book a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Spurs boast a large fan base in South Korea thanks to Son's heroics. The 29-year-old national team captain became the first Asian player to lead the Premier League in goals Sunday, by netting two goals in a 5-0 rout of Norwich City in the season finale. Son and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shared the Golden Boot.

Sevilla also ranked fourth in the 2021-2022 La Liga season. They have won the UEFA Europa League a record six times.

The exhibition tour will be organized by the South Korean streaming service Coupang Play, and both matches will be streamed live on that platform. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114