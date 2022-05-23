 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon's pick for health minister withdraws from nomination

By Yonhap
Published : May 23, 2022 - 22:33       Updated : May 23, 2022 - 22:33

Chung Ho-young (Yonhap)
Chung Ho-young (Yonhap)


Health minister nominee Chung Ho-young withdrew Monday amid controversy over his children's school admissions and other issues.

The former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital has been under pressure to step down from both the ruling and opposition parties.

"I will serve as a nest egg for the success of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration and the cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties," he said in a statement.

Chung was nominated in April to head the health and welfare ministry.

He immediately came under fire from the main opposition Democratic Party over allegations he used his position to help his daughter and son gain admission to the university's medical school and exempt his son from active duty military service.

On Monday, the ruling People Power Party joined the call for his withdrawal amid concerns that his appointment could hinder the party's chances in the June 1 local elections. 

"I listened to many lawmakers in the party, and many of them showed objections to Chung's appointment," PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong told reporters. "He needs to decide his future."

Kweon added that he has also delivered the party's opinion to Yoon's office.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114