[Today’s K-pop] TXT hits Billboard chart at No. 4 with 4th EP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together entered Billboard 200 at No. 4 with its fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.”



The boy band “notched its highest-charting album yet,” said the publication on the website on Sunday in the US.



This is the band’s sixth time entering the chart. It also put two albums among top five on the chart back to back, label Big Hit Music said.



TXT came in first place at a television music chart show with main track “Good Boy Gone Bad” last week. The EP also landed atop Oricon’s daily album chart and reclaimed the spot three days later.



The EP is the first million-selling album for the band that debuted in 2019.



The quintet is preparing for its first international tour set for July.



Fromis_9 to return next month: report



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Girl group fromis-9 will come back with a new album in late June, according to a local media report on Monday.



The band is likely to bring out an EP and its recent trip to Saipan, from which it returned on Sunday, was to shoot a music video. Baek Ji-heon, who has been taking a break since February due to anxiety issues, will rejoin. She was spotted at the airport returning to Seoul alongside her bandmates.



Fromis_9 released its fourth EP “Midnight Guest” in January. Last month, the nine-member act held its first fan meet event in Seoul.



In the meantime, Jang Gyu-ri has been cast in drama “Cheer Up” that will start airing in the latter half of this year.



An Yu-jin teams up with Kim Yu-na



(Credit: Pepsi Korea)



An Yu-jin of Ive will collaborate with figure skating legend Kim Yu-na, according to agency Starship Entertainment and Pepsi Korea on Monday.



In a teaser trailer for the 2022 Gatorade Campaign, the idol appeared in a fuchsia tweed jacket. She will sing with Kim as part of the promotion that brings together artists from different genres for new music.



An debuted as a member of Ive in December last year after her first group, IZ*ONE, disbanded. Ive carved out its own place among the next-generation girl groups, picking up a total of 21 trophies from television music chart shows with two singles -- “Eleven” and “Love Dive.”



The six-member group took to the stage for a K-pop festival in Frankfurt, Germany, last week.



Golden Child’s Tag to halt activities



(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)