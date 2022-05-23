Blue House state reception hall, media center open for public viewing

Interior of Yeongbingwan, the state reception hall, at Cheong Wa Dae in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (CHA)

Two buildings of Cheong Wa Dae -- Yeongbingwan, the state reception hall, and Chunchugwan, the media center -- are now open for public viewing.



The two buildings at the former presidential office opened to the public starting Monday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.



The CHA has set up a Cheong Wa Dae Public Open Service Team to operate tours, manage and maintain the Cheong Wa Dae grounds and buildings.



Stepping into Yeongbingwan, visitors can learn about the history of the state reception hall.



At Chunchugwan, visitors can look around the press briefing room, where former administrations announced policies and pose for photos at the spokesperson photo zone.





Interior of Chunchugwan, the Cheong Wa Dae press center, in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (CHA)