Coway launches customizable bed frame

Coway My Frame (Coway)
South Korean furniture and home appliance brand Coway said Friday that it has launched a new customizable bed frame product to reflect consumer trends shifting towards personalization.
The product, Coway My Frame, allows consumers to customize the bed’s color, height and design. They can choose from a wide range of color and style combinations for the bed frame‘s headboard and sideboard, according to the furniture maker.
Customers can alter the design later to accommodate lifestyle and preference changes by replacing parts of the frame, it added.
The company also said it improved the frame‘s internal design and durability to better support the human body.
The bed frame is made from luxury fabric, high-grade artificial leather and E0 grade plywood, which emits low levels of formaldehyde. Excessive formaldehyde emissions from furniture can cause skin irritations.
“To reflect consumer trends which emphasize personal preferences and lifestyle, Coway has released a tailored bed frame whose color and design can be customized,“ said a Coway official.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)