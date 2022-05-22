SK ecoplant acquires 30% shares in Malaysia’s Cenviro

SK ecoplant CEO Park Kyung-il (left) and Khazanah Nasional managing director Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir pose for a picture on Friday after meeting online to sign the share purchase agreement. (SK ecoplant)

SK ecoplant, the engineering and construction unit of South Korean conglomerate SK group, has partnered with Malaysia’s state-operated waste management firm Cenviro to expand its environmental business in the global market.



SK ecoplant inked a share purchase agreement on Friday with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional to acquire 30 percent of Cenviro shares. The Malaysian waste management company is wholly owned by Khazanah Nasional.



Cenviro built Malaysia’s first integrated waste management center back in 1998 and currently operates the country’s only designated waste landfill and incineration plant. On the back of Malaysia’s fast growing population and economy, Cenviro logged $120 million in sales in 2021.





An aerial view of Cenviro’s integrated waste management center in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. (SK ecoplant)