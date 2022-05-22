 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon, Biden to visit Air Force operations center

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2022 - 09:31       Updated : May 22, 2022 - 09:39
President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) share a toast during a state dinner at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) share a toast during a state dinner at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden are set to visit an Air Force operations center Sunday on the last stop of Biden's three-day trip to South Korea.

The two are scheduled to visit the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, to be briefed on its work, and to encourage American and South Korean troops stationed there.

The visit is expected to underscore the allies' firm readiness against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats after Yoon and Biden agreed during Saturday's summit to expand the scope of combined military exercises.

Biden will be the first US president to visit the center, which is situated in an underground bunker and serves as a key command post for air and space operations, while Yoon will be the first South Korean president to do so in 13 years.

Before heading to the air base, Biden is scheduled to meet with Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung.

On Saturday, the company announced plans to invest $5.54 billion in the construction of a dedicated electric vehicle and car battery manufacturing plant in Georgia, the US

Biden is set to head to Japan on Sunday afternoon. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114