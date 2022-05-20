 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

National Assembly approves Han Duck-soo as prime minister

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 20, 2022 - 21:05       Updated : May 20, 2022 - 21:43
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks with the press ahead of a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in central Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks with the press ahead of a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in central Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
The National Assembly on Friday approved the appointment of Han Duck-soo as the new prime minister, with the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea deciding to vote for the appointment at a meeting held late in the afternoon.

The president can appoint ministers without parliamentary approval with the exception of the prime minister.

The Democratic Party had expressed discontent with Han as a prime minister pick citing the unusually high salary he drew while working in the private sector, and over President Yoon Suk-yeol appointing Han Dong-hoon as the Minister of Justice despite the opposition party being strongly opposed against the appointment.

With a 44-year career in the public sector, Han has served in key posts in both left- and right-leaning administrations. He served as the prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration and later served as ambassador to the US from 2009 to 2012 during the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration.

Han studied economics at Seoul National University, earning his masters and doctorate at Harvard University.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114