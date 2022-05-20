[Feature] Broadcast, content creators present school violence as inexcusable

Lee Min-goo plays Jin-su, who is physically assaulted at school, in “All of Us Are Dead” (Netflix)



School violence has become one of the hottest topics in the Korean entertainment industry in recent years.



Accusations of past school bullying by K-pop artists and actors have made headlines and led to some celebrities exiting the industry and affecting the TV shows in which they were involved.



Now, an increasing number of TV dramas, films and talk shows are depicting physical altercations in schools in a more serious, grave tone in an attempt to raise alarm about the gravity and preponderance of violence in schools.



Local network MBC’s fantasy series “Tomorrow,” released in early April, presented the pain experienced by a school violence victim in its first two episodes.



The series featured grim reapers from the underworld saving the life of a TV scriptwriter Noh Eun-bi, who attempted suicide after meeting Kim Hye-won, a webtoon artist who rose to fame for work criticizing high school bullying. In school, Kim was a perpetrator of school violence.



Actor Joe In plays broadcast scriptwriter Noh Eun-bi, a victim of school bullying, who tries to commit suicide in “Tomorrow” (MBC)



Stupid or understandable childhood actions?



However, Korean showbiz’s heavy criticism of school violence is a relatively new development.



When singer and actor Lee Ji hoon, 43, talked about how he met singer Kangta in a school fight on “Roundtable Plus,” a KBS talk show, in 2007, his revelation was met with humorous gestures by the show hosts who proceeded to ask Lee if they didn’t make him uncomfortable while shooting the program.



Though Lee did not say he bullied a specific student, the singer freely shared his story of fighting with students from other schools, the system of hierarchy in school and taking a classmate’s belongings for fun, joking that that was how high schools were in the past.



In fact, some shows featured school violence without condemning it. The hit SBS rom-com “A Gentleman’s Dignity” (2012) featured school violence in several episodes, characterizing it as a necessary step in the growing up process.



Though “School 2013” (2013), among many of the “School” series released by the public broadcaster KBS, did not present juvenile delinquency lightly, the series justified the teenage students’ misbehavior as a result of a poor environment, expecting the adults to be understanding.



Unforgivable, inexcusable deeds from the past



“The King of Pigs” (Tving)



Content creators’ somewhat lenient, lackadaisical views on school violence have now given way to addressing any form of violence and bullying as unacceptable.



In Netflix’s hit thriller “All of Us Are Dead,” bullying is the sole reason for the outbreak of zombie virus, delivering the message how even minor school violence can trigger a dystopian world.



Netflix legal drama “Juvenile Justice,” SBS’ “Taxi Driver” (2021) and the film “I Want to See Your Parent’s Face” center around deeply uncomfortable stories about sexual assault, juvenile crime and harassment in school.



Students stand in a juvenile court in “Juvenile Justice” (Netflix)