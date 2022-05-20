 Back To Top
Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment presents ‘Thor’ webtoon

By Lee Si-jin
Published : May 20, 2022 - 16:20       Updated : May 20, 2022 - 16:20
Cover images of Kakao Page’s “Thor” (Kakao Entertainment)
Cover images of Kakao Page’s “Thor” (Kakao Entertainment)

Kakao Entertainment unveiled a webtoon version of the upcoming American superhero film “Thor: Love and Thunder” Thursday.

Celebrating the release of the film, the first four episodes are available free of charge.

The webtoon, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same title published in 2019, revolves around the exciting journey of Thor, who seeks to solve the mystery behind Gorr the God Butcher and stop him from committing a massacre.

The comic is widely recognized for American comic book writer Jason Aaron’s splendid reinterpretation of Thor and the Marvel universe, originally created by the legendary comic book artist Stan Lee.

“The comic is known to be a major reference for the new Thor series, marking the first Marvel hero to have a fourth film. Fans are showing their excitement after hearing actors Natalie Portman and Christian Bale will star as the mysterious female Thor and Gorr from the comic,” Kakao Entertainment said in a press release on Friday.

The 21-part webtoon series will be updated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Among the seven Marvel comics, “Thor” is the second webtoon to be released as a collaboration of Marvel Comics, Kakao Entertainment and Sigongsa, the official Korean publisher for Marvel.

In June, the company is scheduled to present “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Moon Knight” and “Vision.”

The Thor webtoon series is available on Kakao Page’s mobile app and website.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
