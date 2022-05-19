 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

S-Oil’s Ulsan refinery explodes, eight transferred to hospital

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 19, 2022 - 22:56       Updated : May 19, 2022 - 23:37

An explosion at an S-Oil refinery in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, injured at least eight workers on Thursday evening.

Firefighters were notified of an explosion at the S-Oil refinery at 8:52 p.m. The injured workers were transported to a hospital nearby.

While the exact cause has yet to be determined, fire authorities said the accident occurred inside S-Oil’s refinery at Onsan industrial park while crude oil was being processed into petroleum. A total of 39 fire trucks and 120 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The injured workers who were transferred to the hospital are being treated for second-degree burns to the face and the palms, according to authorities.

The firefighters at the refinery appeared to be having trouble fighting the blaze, according to local reports.

S-Oil is the third-largest oil refiner in Korea. Saudi Aramco is the parent company of S-Oil’s major shareholder Aramco Overseas Company. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114