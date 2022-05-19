[Today’s K-pop] GOT7’s Jay B to host solo fan concert next month

(Credit: H1gher Music)



Jay B of GOT7 will host his own fan concert in Seoul on June 18, his label H1gher Music announced on Thursday.



The “Nostalgic” concert comes a year after his online fan meet event “Somo:Fume, Style of My Own: Fume” that drew over 1,800 viewers. The concert will be broadcast online as well for fans from around the world.



The musician joined the label as a solo artist last year and released his first solo EP “Somo:Fume” that topped iTunes top albums chart in 49 regions.



Separately, the band reunited for an eponymous EP that is due out on May 23. It will be the first album the seven members put together since the bandmates found themselves at new firms after the contract with JYP Entertainment expired. The EP will consist of six tracks, all written by the members, and Jay B wrote the main track “Nanana.”



The band also will host a fan event on May 21-22 in Seoul.



SHINee’s Minho to greet fans in Japan



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Minho of SHINee will meet his fans in Yokohama for two days this week, said label SM Entertainment on Thursday.



The veteran idol is performing solo in Japan for the first time in over three years. His last concert was during the Asian fan meet tour in 2019.



He will perform two new Japanese songs for the first time: “Romeo and Juliet” and “Falling Free.” He left for Japan last week.



In the meantime, he has been cast as the lead in Netflix’s “The Fabulous,” which will be released later this year. He has been active as an actor as well, appearing in a series of dramas including Kakao TV’s “Goosebumps” and Tving’s “Yumi’s Cells.”



Zico to join Summer Sonic festival



(Credit: Summer Sonic)



Zico will join the lineup of Summer Sonic 2022, the largest rock festival in Japan.



He was the first K-pop musician to be invited to the music fest in 2016 and this year, is returning as the headliner on the Pacific Stage that will be held at two venues including one of the largest convention centers in Japan on Aug. 21.



The musician was discharged last month after serving alternative military duty and announced that he will participate in a series of group concerts.



Ex-April member Yang Yena to turn to acting



(Credit: Star Base Management)