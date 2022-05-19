[Herald Interview] ‘The Sound of Magic’ creator believes in magic, power of dreams

Author and illustrator Ha Il-kwon (Naver Webtoon)



When asked about the famous line in the drama “The Sound of Magic” -- “Do you believe in magic?” -- the webtoon author and illustrator Ha Il-kwon replied with a brief answer: “I want to believe in magic.”



“I think the question, which is continuously repeated throughout the webtoon, was my personal question to the readers, asking if they still have the childhood innocence and dreams in their hearts,” Ha said in an email interview with The Korea Herald.



Ha believed that the question posed by mysterious magician Ri-eul will determine how readers view the entire webtoon, whether as a stunning fantasy or a mere cartoon.



The word, “dream,” the author said, holds immeasurable possibilities and resonates in many people’s hearts. That is why his previous works were mainly about dreams and hope, including “The Sound of Magic” (2010), “God of Bath” (2012) and “Sambong Barber Shop” (2012-13).



With its successful adaptation into a Netflix musical drama, Naver Webtoon’s “The Sound of Magic” has surprised both local and global readers with a unique storyline, different from the usual Netflix Korean drama offerings.



“I think many of my readers were interested in the monochrome style and limited use of colors. I have drawn ‘The Sound of Magic’ in this style to separate the reality and fantasy, maximizing the effect of the scenes with magic,” Ha said.



An imaginary scene of teenage girl Yoon Ah-yi chasing money is presented in color in the webtoon “The Sound of Magic.” (Naver Webtoon)