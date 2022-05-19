[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Roundup



(Korea)



Opened May 18



Crime



Directed by Lee Sang-yong



Cop Ma Seok-do heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers murder cases and finds out that the vicious Korean killer (Son Sook-ku) has been committing crimes against Korean tourists for several years. Ma Seok-do decides to chase after the killer but it is not easy as Korean cops do not have investigative power in Vietnam.





Operation Mincemeat



(US)



Opened May 11



Drama



Directed by John Madden



During World War II, Winston Churchill promises the United States that the Allies will invade Sicily, a bridgehead that will lead the war to victory, by July. To achieve this goal while protecting a massive invasion force from potential massacre, two intelligence agents -- Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) -- go on a mission to trick Hitler into believing the Allies were going to invade Greece, rather than Sicily.





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



(US)



Opened May 4



Action



Directed by Sam Raim



Set a few months after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a powerful sorcerer who must protect the Earth from mystical menaces. He battles these unexpected enemies with teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to travel across the alternate universe. In the process of doing this, he travels into the multiverse.



