Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : May 20, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : May 20, 2022 - 09:01
The Roundup

(Korea)

Opened May 18

Crime

Directed by Lee Sang-yong

Cop Ma Seok-do heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers murder cases and finds out that the vicious Korean killer (Son Sook-ku) has been committing crimes against Korean tourists for several years. Ma Seok-do decides to chase after the killer but it is not easy as Korean cops do not have investigative power in Vietnam. 

Operation Mincemeat

(US)

Opened May 11

Drama

Directed by John Madden

During World War II, Winston Churchill promises the United States that the Allies will invade Sicily, a bridgehead that will lead the war to victory, by July. To achieve this goal while protecting a massive invasion force from potential massacre, two intelligence agents -- Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) -- go on a mission to trick Hitler into believing the Allies were going to invade Greece, rather than Sicily.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

(US)

Opened May 4

Action

Directed by Sam Raim

Set a few months after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a powerful sorcerer who must protect the Earth from mystical menaces. He battles these unexpected enemies with teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to travel across the alternate universe. In the process of doing this, he travels into the multiverse.

I Want to See Your Parent’s Face

(Korea)

Opened April 27

Drama

Directed by Kim Ji-hoon

An eighth grade boy, who attends a prestigious middle school, dies by suicide and leaves a note with the names of the four students who bullied him. The parents of the four students are summoned to the school. In the process of finding out what happened to the boy who died, the parents of the alleged offenders team up and try to prevent the truth from being revealed.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
