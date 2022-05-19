 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
Business

Oriental Brewery’s new TV ad roots for get-togethers

By Kim So-hyun
Published : May 19, 2022 - 13:41       Updated : May 19, 2022 - 13:41
An image captured from Oriental Brewery’s new ad campaign (OB)
An image captured from Oriental Brewery’s new ad campaign (OB)
Oriental Brewery began a new television advertisement campaign to encourage get-togethers after two years of social distancing.

The commercial “Let’s meet now" shows words of greetings and ends with friends and family toasting and having a good time.

Major OB brands such as Cass, OB Lager, Hanmac and FiLGood are shown in the ad as something that connects people.

OB beer accounted for more than 50 percent of the beer bought from convenience stores and supermarkets in the first three months of this year. By brand, Cass was by far the biggest seller.

During the past two years of the pandemic, OB ran advertisements cheering for the hardworking millennials and Generation Z as well as mom-and-pop storeowners.

An image captured from Oriental Brewery’s new ad campaign (OB)
An image captured from Oriental Brewery’s new ad campaign (OB)

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114