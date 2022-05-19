[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

L’Escape launches ‘You be You’ package with Starbucks



L’Escape Hotel, located in Seoul’s Myeong-dong, is offering a collaboration package with Starbucks.



The package includes a night stay at L‘Escape’s Deluxe Room. Gifts include a Starbucks logo patch and a limited edition design patch made by L’Escape for a fashionable summer look.



At Marque d’Amour, the 26th floor hotel bar, three special cocktails based on Starbucks VIA coffee is served. Package is available until Aug. 31. The package starts at 190,000 won.



For inquiries, call (02) 317-4000.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils ‘Champagne Flex’ promotion



The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents its “Champagne Flex” promotion, which offers premium champagne service accompanied by special snack platters, while enjoying the warm panoramic view across the city.



Available throughout the year, the promotion features one bottle of Taittinger Nocturne City Lights, paired with a special platter for a leisurely spring gourmet experience.



The “Champagne Flex” promotion runs from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., daily. The promotion starts at 198,000 won.



For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers ‘Staycation with Pets’



A new pet package is offered at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, to provide an exclusive luxury experience for guests and their furry friends. An eco-friendly pet house is readily set up with balloon decorations, which is visible upon entering the room. The package consists of special gifts from luxury pet brand, Berg and Ridge, and a Copenhagen Recipe Organic Pet Food Starter Kit to take home.



Along with an in-room dining breakfast service, special dog cupcakes are provided as desserts.



The pet package offer applies only to dogs. A maximum of one dog weighing no more than 10 kilograms will be permitted per room.



For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.





Paradise City Incheon showcases ‘Paradise Signature Ale’



Paradise City at Incheon has joined hands with Incheon Beer, the city’s local brewery, to present its brand new beer, “Paradise Signature Ale.”



A special promotion event will be held at the Garden by Raku, located on the ground floor of the hotel, until May 28.



The promotion includes a “3+1” event, of which guests can get one glass for free, upon ordering three glasses of its signature draft beer. By the end of May, the new ale will also be released in different restaurants within the hotel, and also at the poolside bar.



For inquiries, call 1833-8855.



