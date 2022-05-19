[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Welcome to Joseon Festival
The Welcome to Joseon Festival is set to run through June 26 at Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
Visitors can enjoy concerts, theatrical performances and hands-on experiences, including making natural scented candles, key rings and more, at the spring event.
In addition to the traditional programs, the serene hanok offers an amazing backdrop for Instagram photos.
Tickets cost 32,000 won for adults, teenagers and 26,000 won those under 13.
More information can be found at www.koreanfolk.co.kr
.
Haeundae Sand Festival
The Haeundae Sand Festival will be held at Haeundae Beach and plaza area from May 20 to 23 in Busan.
The annual festival takes place at the extremely popular summer vacation spot, displaying beautiful sand sculptures of globally famous landmarks.
Visitors can enjoy the artworks by strolling along the wooden deck installed at the beach.
The festival is the only sand-related eco-festival in Korea and welcomes tourists of all ages free of charge.
Updated information can be found at www.haeundae.go.kr
.
Gokseong International Rose Festival
The Gokseong International Rose Festival is scheduled to run from May 21 to June 6 at Seomjingang Train Village in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province.
The annual event presents a total of 1,004 types of roses from around the world to delight flower-loving visitors, offering splendid photo opportunities.
Visitors can enjoy the vibrant beauty of roses from a railbike or take part in a hands-on activity.
Various programs have been prepared, including music concerts ranging from folk, classic, trot to electronic dance music.
Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and 4,500 won for those under 13.
Updated information can be found at www.gokseong.go.kr
.
Yeoncheon Paleolithic Festival
The Yeoncheon Paleolithic Festival is set to run through Oct. 18 at various areas of Jeongok-ri Prehistoric site in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.
Sponsored by Yeoncheon, the festival presents the relics of the Paleolithic Age that remain in the small county in Gyeonggi Province.
The event seeks to provide insights about Korea’s Paleolithic history through different games and educational programs and present Korea’s prehistoric cultures.
Ranging from Paleolithic barbecue to archeology academy, the programs are open to visitors of all ages.
The admission fee is 1,000 won and 500 won for adults and children, respectively. Tickets for hands-on experiences vary by program.
Updated information can be found at www.festival.yeoncheon.go.kr
.
Hueree Hydrangea Festival
The Hueree Hydrangea Festival will run through May 31 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
Visitors can stroll around the park near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan and enjoy the spring breeze.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and colorful hydrangeas with photo zones. For the children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs.
Admission fees vary by age and program.
Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com
and www.visitjeju.net/en
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)