 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
Entertainment

TWICE's Nayeon to make debut as solo artist next month

By Yonhap
Published : May 19, 2022 - 09:37       Updated : May 19, 2022 - 09:37
Twice (JYP Entertainment)
Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Nayeon of girl group TWICE will release "Im Nayeon," her first album as a solo artist next month, her agency said Thursday.

JYP Entertainment also unveiled a promotional poster for the upcoming EP on social media.

Nayeon will drop the EP at 1 p.m. on June 24 in South Korea, which is midnight US EST, apparently with the US music market in mind. The date is Friday, and Billboard charts are compiled from Friday to the following Thursday according to the eastern US time zone.

The album's title has a double meaning, which is the singer's full name and her confident declaration that "I'm Nayeon," according to the agency.

The 26-year-old singer debuted as a TWICE member and churned out many hit songs, such as "OOH-AHH," "Cheer Up" and "Likey." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114