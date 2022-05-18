[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Dububuchim, crispy Korean pan-fried tofu

Dububuchim, crispy Korean pan-fried tofu (Holly Ford)

This Korean pan-fried tofu recipe is a great way to enjoy plant-based protein in a healthy and inexpensive way. No pressing is required to get the crispy texture.



This is one of the best low-effort, pan-seared tofu dishes you can easily make at home.



Here I present one of my favorite Korean side dish recipes. This pan-fried tofu has just the right texture: Crispy outside and chewy inside.



A slightly spicy Korean soy chili sauce drizzle gives a flavor boost to the bland tofu. This fast tofu recipe is great with rice or noodles.



With a tasty and satisfying tofu dish like this, who needs meat? No wonder some people call tofu “vegetable beef.” To use a Korean expression, I can literally empty a bowl of rice with this tofu alone (meaning this plus some rice makes a great meal).





Dububuchim, crispy Korean pan-fried tofu (Holly Ford)