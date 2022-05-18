Hyundai Motor Group unveils W21tr plan to quadruple EV production in Korea

Manufacturing line for Ioniq 5 inside Hyundai Motor Group’s Ulsan production plant. (Hyundai Motor Group)



Amid looming reports that Hyundai Motor is set to announce a $7 billion investment in US, the South Korean carmaker unveiled a whopping 21 trillion-won ($16 billion) plan on Wednesday to quadruple its domestic electric vehicle production capacity by 2030.



The plan is aimed at digesting about half of its target goal of producing 3.23 million units of EVs globally, the company said. It came two days prior to US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Korea of which the company reportedly sees as perfect timing to make an announcement about its first and new EV-dedicated production in Georgia. Currently, the world's fifth-largest automaker manufactures combustion models at its Alabama and Georgia plants in the US.



Under the 21 trillion won plan, the group, which controls Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, is set to build a new production line to solely manufacture electricity-powered Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) inside an existing plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. It will produce 150,000 units of such EVs annually.



“To increase the group’s capacity in producing more EVs locally, we will promote building a new plant for PBV production, establish a system for a hybrid manufacturing line to make both EVs and combustion engine models and expand the existing EV production facilities,” the carmaker said in a statement.



Kia, a sister company to Hyundai Motor, has been highlighting its focus on PBV, a type of a self-driving future mobility that can be modified for certain purposes like last-mile delivery, car-hailing services or even as a moving business meeting room.





Kia’s Purpose Built Vehicle. (Kia)