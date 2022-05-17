‘Psy’s boy band’ TNX makes debut with EP ‘Way Up’

Rookie boy band TNX poses for pictures during its debut media showcase held in Seoul on May 17. (P Nation)

TNX, the first boy band of P Nation, headed by “Gangnam Style” hitmaker Psy, made their long-awaited debut on Tuesday with its first EP “Way Up.”



The six-member act – comprised of members TaeHun, KyungJun, HyunSoo, JunHyeok, Hwi and SungJun -- conducted its debut media showcase in Seoul a few hours ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. that day.



“It feels unreal to be standing here on this stage … as much as we’ve dreamt about this moment, we’ve worked hard for it. We’ll be doing our best every moment, so look out for us,” the act’s leader TaeHun said during the Tuesday’s event.



TNX, which stands for “The New Six,” aims to bring a fresh new wave to the K-pop scene with novel and diverse music. Carefully handpicked and produced by veteran performer-producer Psy, the rookie band has stood in the spotlight even ahead of their debut.



Anticipation was even higher as the group was formed through the SBS’ idol survival show “Loud,” which aired between June to September 2021. The six boys were among the final winners from the competition of some 75 K-pop hopefuls vying for spots with labels P Nation and JYP Entertainment.



TNX’s debut EP “Way Up” is a five-track package fronted by the title track “Move.”



“Our first album embodies our powerful energy and overflowing talent. We hope you take a careful listen to all the tracks,” member SungJun said.



The lead single, “Move,” was jointly produced by composer Yoo Gun-hyung -- the mastermind behind Psy’s numerous hits including the global sensation “Gangnam Style,” “New Face” and “I Luv It” -- and P Nation’s musician Penomeco.







Rookie boy band TNX performs "Move," fronting its debut EP "Way Up," during the media showcase held in Seoul on May 17. (P Nation)