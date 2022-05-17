Amid buyout talks, SsangYong to launch new electric SUV Torres

Teaser image of TORRES (SsangYong Motor)
South Korean sports utility vehicle maker SsangYong Motor unveiled its new mid-size electric SUV called Torres on Tuesday, scheduled to be launched next month. The launch of the new vehicle came amid growing financial pressure on the SUV maker, which has been struggling to find a new suitable buyer.
The new vehicle was named after the Torres del Paine National Park located in Chile’s Patagonia region, a place often known as “the end of the world.”
“We adopted the name Torres because the authentic SUV embodies the value of adventure, challenge spirit and a free lifestyle. Also, it preserves the wonders of nature and biodiversity,” said an official from SsangYong.
SsangYong Motor also released teaser images of Torres, the first car designed with the carmaker’s new design philosophy, “Powered by toughness.”
The SUV is aimed to reflect SsangYong’s strong and modern design that is differentiated from other existing SUVs. It seeks to depict a strong and wild image through its vertical-type front radiator grill design, the company said.
On the rear, a tailgate detail that looks like a spare tire has been used to create an authentic SUV look. Torres offers enhanced space utility and functions to drivers that enjoy outdoor activities, according to the carmaker.
The carmaker plans to start mass producing the car once it starts to take preorders in June. Torres will be an SUV choice bigger than the Korando but smaller than Rexton, a SsangYong official said.
The debt-ridden carmaker has been under court receivership since April 15, 2021 after its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra failed to attract an investor amid a continued pandemic situation.
A Seoul court chose a local consortium led by chemical conglomerate KG Group as the preliminary bidder for SsangYong Motor last Friday.
SsangYong Motor and its lead manager of the deal, EY Hanyoung, accepted the KG-Pavilion PE equity fund consortium as it seemed capable of delivering the cash promised to make the purchase.
Meanwhile, the Korea Exchange extended the grace period for SsangYong Motor, whose shares were suspended from trading in December 2020.
The bourse operator chose to put the carmaker on a grace period until the end of this year, sparing it from getting delisted under the condition that it improves its financial status.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)