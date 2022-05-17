 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
Entertainment

Girls’ Generation to make full-group comeback in August after five years

K-pop act returns to celebrate 15th anniversary

By Park Jun-hee
Published : May 17, 2022 - 15:09       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 15:09
Girls’ Generation (S.M. Entertainment)
Girls’ Generation (S.M. Entertainment)

Girls’ Generation is making a long-awaited comeback in August in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

After rumors that the K-pop legend is returning with a new batch of songs, the band’s agency S.M. Entertainment confirmed Tuesday that the band will drop a new album sometime in August.

The band also plans to appear on various television programs to celebrate the 15th anniversary album and launch a new reality show, according to the agency.

The company said it would provide more details on the new album at a later time, as well as it’s exact return date.

Debuting in August 2007 under K-pop powerhouse S.M. Entertainment with the iconic single “Into the New World,” Girls’ Generation has since grown into a juggernaut among idol groups.

And at a time when K-pop’s presence was almost unheard of, the group won the hearts of international fans through chart-topping albums and a series of hits like “Gee,” “Genie” and “Lion Heart.” At 13 years old, “Gee” still stands strong as a bright love song today.

The group also paved the way for the K-pop frenzy around the globe and contributed to the boom of the genre by going on world tours and taking over American talk shows. It also became the second female K-pop act to host a concert at Tokyo Dome, following girl group Kara.

This marks Girls’ Generation’s full return as an eight-piece act in nearly five years since it last dropped its sixth LP, “Holiday Night,” in August 2017.

Girls’ Generation has not been active as a group since then as Soo-young, Seo-hyun and Tiffany announced their departure from the entertainment firm in the same year.

The other five bandmates -- Yoona, Tae-yeon, Yuri, Sunny and Hyo-yeon -- have renewed their contracts with the agency and continued their careers as Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, the band’s second subunit.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114