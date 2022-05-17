 Back To Top
Business

Henkel Korea launches ‘Zero Mosquito’ campaign

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : May 17, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 14:39
Homekeeper & Homemat’s limited edition mosquito repellent. (Home Keeper & Home Mat)
Homekeeper & Homemat’s limited edition mosquito repellent. (Home Keeper & Home Mat)
Henkel Homecare Korea’s insecticide brand Home Keeper & Home Mat said it has launched an awareness campaign to provide information about the dangers of mosquitoes in collaboration with the Korean Red Cross for the second year running.

The “Zero Mosquito Campaign” is aimed at helping vulnerable groups to get through the summer, when mosquitoes are most active, according to the insecticide maker.

Last year, the company held the “Zero Mosquito Donation Challenge” on its social media and managed to donate 15,000 mosquito repellents to areas in Korea that are vulnerable to Malaria, including Pocheon and Ganghwado.

It plans to expand the campaign this year by selling limited edition mosquito repellents. The products will be available for purchase online until Dec. 31, and part of its profit will be donated to vulnerable groups, it added.

“We have launched ‘good consumption products’ to participate with our customers in the ‘Zero Mosquito Campaign,’ which was a huge success last year” said a Home Keeper & Home Mat official.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
