Life&Style

Nine forest paths at royal tombs open to public

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 17, 2022 - 13:14       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 13:14
Forest path at Uireung, located Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul (CHA)
Forest path at Uireung, located Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul (CHA)
Nine major forest trails near Joseon royal tombs opened to the public Tuesday, and will stay open through June 30.

In northern Seoul, there is a 1.8-kilometer path from Gangneung, the royal tombs of Joseon King Myeongjong and his Queen Consort Insun, that leads to Taereung.

A 970-meter forest path from Uireung, the royal tomb of Joseon King Gyeongjong, starts at the foot of Cheonjangsan.

In the eastern part of Gyeonggi Province, trails of Donggureung in Guri, Gwangneung and Sareung in Namyangju and Yeongneung, the royal tomb of King Sejong in Yeoju, are open.

A resting area at Gwangneung forest path in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province (CHA)
A resting area at Gwangneung forest path in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province (CHA)
At Donggureung, a newly refurbished nature learning center invites families and children to observe flowers and wetland plants that grow in the region.

In the western Gyeonggi Province, Samneung and Jangneung, both in Paju, and Yungneung and Geolleung in Hwaseong have their forest paths open.

More information and updates about the royal tomb forest trails can be found at the CHA’s website.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
