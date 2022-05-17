Nine forest paths at royal tombs open to public

Forest path at Uireung, located Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul (CHA)

Nine major forest trails near Joseon royal tombs opened to the public Tuesday, and will stay open through June 30.



In northern Seoul, there is a 1.8-kilometer path from Gangneung, the royal tombs of Joseon King Myeongjong and his Queen Consort Insun, that leads to Taereung.



A 970-meter forest path from Uireung, the royal tomb of Joseon King Gyeongjong, starts at the foot of Cheonjangsan.



In the eastern part of Gyeonggi Province, trails of Donggureung in Guri, Gwangneung and Sareung in Namyangju and Yeongneung, the royal tomb of King Sejong in Yeoju, are open.





A resting area at Gwangneung forest path in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province (CHA)