Renault XM3 Inspire comes with better design, more tech

Renault Korea's XM3 Inspire (Renault Korea Motors)

Renault Korea Motors has added a new trim called Inspire to its XM3 SUV, which has been lauded for its distinct, upscale design.



Named after the show car unveiled at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show, XM3 Inspire comes in two colors -- cloud pearl and sonic red.



The Inspire trim of the compact SUV features ventilated leather seats, heated rear seats, customized ceilings, a shield to minimize wind noise when driving at high speeds and small design touches such as red lines on the air curtain, side fender embellisher and side chrome garnish.



The XM3, a coupe-styled SUV, has been popular for its design highlighted by a very high body waist and a sloping roof line.



Thanks to its longer rear overhang, the XM3 gives sufficient head space in the backseat and the largest trunk space in the compact SUV segment.



The XM3 also features the latest technologies such as an in-car payment, assist call, help call, highway and traffic jam assist, remote starter and air conditioning.



The in-car payment system allows the driver to order and pay in the car before picking up food and drinks at CU convenience stores and several restaurant chains, and getting fuel at GS and EX gas stations nationwide.



The assist call function can be used to call an exclusive call center in emergency situations by pressing the SOS button in front of the rearview mirror for three seconds.



The help call function in the multimedia system can be used in cases of vehicle breakdowns.



Renault Korea Motors also said Tuesday that it would have locally made products account for more than 60 percent of the components of a new hybrid car under joint development with China’s Geely Holding Group for launch in 2024.



Geely, China’s largest privately owned automotive group, recently said it would acquire a 34 percent stake in Renault Korea Motors.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)