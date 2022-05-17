 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
Business

Ex-employees of Samsung chip vendor indicted for involvement in China’s technology theft

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 17, 2022 - 13:37       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 13:42
A visual concept image of a semiconductor chip (123rf)
A visual concept image of a semiconductor chip (123rf)
Former employees of Semes, a Samsung Electronics subsidiary and key semiconductor chip-related equipment supplier, have been indicted for their alleged involvement in technology theft.

According to Suwon District Public Prosecutors’ Office, two former employees at Semes were involved in selling crucial wafer cleaning machines -- believed to be identical to ones by Semes -- to an undisclosed Chinese entity. They were among four people, including employees of Semes supplier, indicted by the prosecutors on charges of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention And Trade Secret Protection Act.

Those accused of technology theft reportedly obtained some 80 billion won ($62.6 million) in return for their alleged activities.

A spokesperson of Suwon District Public Prosecutors‘ Office declined to comment further on the matter, adding, “It will take a few more weeks to complete the investigation.”

These machines are considered as key to Samsung’s cutting-edge semiconductor chip technology.

At the earliest stage of chipmaking process, it is crucial to keep chip wafers clean with cleaning equipment. As the wafers became thinner, the process required a more sophisticated approach.

One of the ways to overcome the tech hurdle was for the equipment to use carbon dioxide in a supercritical fluid state to clean the wafer, which reduces damage to the wafer compared with cleaning with other fluids, like ultrapure water.

Semes was the world‘s first company to develop the technology, and the machines have been supplied exclusively to Samsung Electronics, dedicated to memory chips, processor chips and contract-based chip manufacturing business.

Samsung has a stake of more than 90 percent in Semes, an equipment supplier for the chip making process ranging from cleaning to etching, photography, testing and packaging.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114