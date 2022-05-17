S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

Shown in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday, are the remains of Pfc. Kim Jong-sool, who died during the 1950-53 Korean War. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea has identified the remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after their excavation from a battle site a decade ago, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry's excavation team found the remains of Pfc. Kim Jong-sul in Pohang, 374 kilometers south of Seoul, in 2012. They were identified as his thanks to a DNA sample that his son had registered with the government.

Born in Gimcheon, 234 kilometers south of Seoul, in 1926, Kim served in the Army's 8th Infantry Division during the war. He died during a battle in September 1950, according to the military.

South Korea has identified the remains of 191 soldiers killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000. (Yonhap)