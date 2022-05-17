Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Boracay route next month

Air Seoul Inc., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it will resume the Incheon-Boracay route next month to meet pent-up travel demand amid eased virus curbs.

Air Seoul will provide four flights a week on the Boracay route from June 17, the company said in a statement.

On Saturday, the carrier resumed services on the Incheon-Guam route and will expand the number of flights from four to seven a week starting July 1, it said.

With six A321-200 chartered planes, the carrier currently serves flights on the domestic routes to Jeju Island and international routes to Guam, Yantai and Saipan.

Air Seoul is a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co. (Yonhap)