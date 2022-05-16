[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to drop 2nd EP in Japan next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids will put out its second Japanese EP “Circus” on June 22, the group’s label JYP Entertainment announced on Monday.



It will consist of six tracks -- a title track and two new songs, as well as Japanese versions of three songs, including “Maniac,” the lead track from the group’s most recent EP “Oddinary.” The EP came out in March and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.



The songwriting trio within the band – Bang Chan, Changbin and Han -- co-wrote the main track “Circus” and Bang Chan also participated in producing the song.



Its Japanese second single “Scars” from October last year was a big hit. Four tracks from the release topped Tower Record’s daily sales chart from No. 1 to 4, while titular track topped iTunes top songs charts in 32 regions.



Separately, the eight-member act will tour Japan and the US starting on June 11. It will perform five shows in Kobe and Tokyo.



Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon discusses 1st EP



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation talked about her first solo EP “Deep” that came out on Monday.



Being her first solo work, she focused the most on how best to leave a strong impression as an artist, she confided.



She attempted to show a different direction within electronic dance music, a genre that she branched into as a DJ.



The title track is a powerful EDM song and the chorus is the most engaging part, she said.



“It is so addictive that you cannot help but fall for it,” she said confidently. The choreography matches in intensity and is inspired by a spider web.



“I had to climb onto a spider web-like set for a scene from the music video, and I really felt as if I had become a spider,” she said laughing.



The seven-track EP was another challenge for her, and forced her to try on a new color.



“I’d like to say that it is of many stripes, not only because it consists of different EDM genres but also because it may show new and diverse aspects of me,” she said.



Le Sserafim’s Kim Garam stands firm against another bullying claim



(Credit: Source Music)



Le Sserafim’s agency Source Music maintained that bullying rumors surrounding Kim Garam are baseless even though additional claims surfaced online on Sunday.



Kim was accused of ostracizing a classmate when she was in middle school soon after she was revealed as the second member of the group in April.



The company responded to the claims by saying that rather it was Kim who was a victim of malicious gossip and cyberbullying, as was confirmed by a third party. At the group’s debut showcase, she only said she could not comment on the matter.



On Sunday, a document that supposedly contains results from a school bullying incident, showing her name as the inflictor, was uploaded online.



“Nothing has changed from where we stand,” said the company on Monday, adding that it has initiated legal action.



Twice hints at return after LA concert



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)