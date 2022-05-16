Poland ready to accommodate more Korean investments: charge d’affaires

Polish Charge d’Affaires Arletta Brzozowska speaks at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on May 11. (Jenny Sung)

Poland-Korea cooperation is flourishing and Poland is ready to accommodate more Korean investments, Polish Charge d’Affaires Arletta Brzozowska said during her opening remarks at the second edition of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on May 11 in Seoul.



The forum, a 13-week event held every Wednesday, is aimed at sharing and enhancing knowledge of the international community, and for exploring overseas investment opportunities and expanding business networks.



“Poland is particularly a popular destination for Korean investment,” Brzozowska said adding there were over 270 Korean companies present in Poland, and that Korea is one of the biggest non-EU investors in her country.



Inviting the attending CEOs to participate in Poland Business Week in Seoul aimed at promoting Polish companies operating in fields of new and advanced technologies, she said that Polish companies are also looking to expand into the Korean market.



According to Brzozowska, Poland Business Week promoted Polish companies from sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, drones, games, yachts and boats and medical devices and equipment in 2021.



Brzozowska referred to estimates from 2021 citing Korea as biggest foreign investor in Poland with investment volume reaching almost $2 billion.



Polish Charge d’Affaires Arletta Brzozowska discusses opportunities in Poland and Poland Business week with CEOs attending The Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on May 11. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)