Meet SKT’s new mobile virtual assistant A.

South Korea’s largest mobile carrier, SK Telecom, unveiled Monday an open beta version of a virtual assistant the company said is aimed at providing an “intimate” and “emotional” experience for Android mobile phone users.



Named A., pronounced as “ay-dot,” the Korean-language virtual assistant takes on the appearance of a toddler in a raincoat. Powered by a natural language processing model, users will be able to initiate a conversation with the virtual assistant about topics like the weather or ask it to play music or videos. It also offers foreign language support in English, Chinese and Japanese.



“(A.) was developed based on GPT-3 language model, so this enables users to engage in a free-flowing conversation with the assistant,” Lee Hyun-a, vice president and chief product officer of SK Telecom, said in a media briefing Monday.



Lee added SK Telecom is accepting feedback from open beta users so it can help upgrade the virtual assistant, although the language processing engine consists of “tens of millions of variables.”



The launch of A. marks an expansion of SK Telecom’s artificial intelligence platform, Lee also said, as the A. system will be integrated into what serves as the backbone of its language-processing services such as smart speaker NUGU.



Users of the earliest version of A. will be allowed to choose from five different characters, eight voice tones and two modes of Korean language, formal and informal.





SK Telecom CPO Lee Hyun-a speaks at a press briefing Monday. (SK Telecom)