 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
National

World Miss University to organize volunteer group of senior members

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 17, 2022 - 03:51       Updated : May 17, 2022 - 03:51
You&I Holdings Chairman Kang Sung-mo (WMU)
You&I Holdings Chairman Kang Sung-mo (WMU)

The organizing committee of the annual beauty pageant World Miss University said Monday that it would organize a peace group of its senior members.

WMU is a Seoul-based beauty pageant started in 1986 to celebrate and promote the United Nations’ recognition of the International Year of Peace. WMU selects representatives who will promote UN-affiliated events and volunteer for peace services.

World Miss University Chairman Lee Seung-min said WMU decided to forge the World Senior Peace Service Corps Assembly Foundation, which will be joined by many senior members who competed in earlier editions of the beauty pageant.

“The peace group will embark on a series of peacekeeping missions down the road,” Lee said.

During the independent peace agency’s launch celebration ceremony, WMU also introduced new business models that would help it to facilitate new peacekeeping programs.

Kang Sung-mo, who is in charge of the beauty pageant’s business and the chairperson of You&I Holdings, also noted that WMU will introduce new business projects that can utilize the global network of WMU members.

Kang said WMU will launch WMU Coin, a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, through which WMU aims to raise funds that can be used in peace campaigns and supporting peace organizations.

Kang also took note of WMU Live Shopping, an online shopping platform that connects sellers and sellers and buyers from 157 WMU member countries.

You&I Holdings, which introduced itself as a New York-based holding company of financial companies, will invest in WMU‘s new activities and business projects, according to Kang.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114