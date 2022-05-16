World Miss University to organize volunteer group of senior members

You&I Holdings Chairman Kang Sung-mo (WMU)
The organizing committee of the annual beauty pageant World Miss University said Monday that it would organize a peace group of its senior members.
WMU is a Seoul-based beauty pageant started in 1986 to celebrate and promote the United Nations’ recognition of the International Year of Peace. WMU selects representatives who will promote UN-affiliated events and volunteer for peace services.
World Miss University Chairman Lee Seung-min said WMU decided to forge the World Senior Peace Service Corps Assembly Foundation, which will be joined by many senior members who competed in earlier editions of the beauty pageant.
“The peace group will embark on a series of peacekeeping missions down the road,” Lee said.
During the independent peace agency’s launch celebration ceremony, WMU also introduced new business models that would help it to facilitate new peacekeeping programs.
Kang Sung-mo, who is in charge of the beauty pageant’s business and the chairperson of You&I Holdings, also noted that WMU will introduce new business projects that can utilize the global network of WMU members.
Kang said WMU will launch WMU Coin, a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, through which WMU aims to raise funds that can be used in peace campaigns and supporting peace organizations.
Kang also took note of WMU Live Shopping, an online shopping platform that connects sellers and sellers and buyers from 157 WMU member countries.
You&I Holdings, which introduced itself as a New York-based holding company of financial companies, will invest in WMU‘s new activities and business projects, according to Kang.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)