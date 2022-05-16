Education Ministry to run 50-day inspection on school safety

The Ministry of Education is to run a 50-day inspection on the educational environment of 1,250 kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools from Wednesday.
The newly launched task force will review the schools’ respective quarantine measures, guidelines for extracurricular activities and monitor school facilities.
As schools have recently resumed normal operations after a two-year COVID-19-induced hiatus, the inspection team will also examine schools’ respective infectious disease prevention protocols.
Universities will conduct a separate review of the safety of student activities, such as orientations and excursions. Kindergarten and school field trips, as well as their transportation arrangements and safety, will also come under scrutiny.
The team will also run inspections on the hygiene of school cafeterias in concern of possible food poisoning in warm weather.
It also plans to run a campaign to prevent school violence.
“The special inspection period was prepared to ensure the safety and education rights of students, preventing safety accidents and allowing person-to-person classes to successfully settle,” Jang Sang-yoon, the vice minister of Education Ministry who has been recently assigned to the post, said.
The education ministerial post has been left vacant as its previous nominee, Kim In-chul, stepped away from the confirmation process after a series of allegations surrounding him and his family were raised. A nominee for replacement has not been named yet.
“I hope schools can ensure better safety of students and parents can trust the education authorities. I will visit schools as often as I can to inspect school grounds,” Jang said.
The 50-day inspection will continue until July 6.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)