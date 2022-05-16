Cho Kuk documentary ‘The Red Herring’ raises over W2b

Screenshot of crowdfunding for “The Red Herring” on Tumblbug (Tumblbug)
“The Red Herring,” a documentary directed by Yi Seung-jun about the embattled ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk, has raised a total of over 2.6 billion won ($2 million) from over 51,000 people on the crowdfunding platform Tumblbug as of Sunday, far exceeding its original goal of 50 million won.
“I was very surprised by the Tumblbug funding result. I am moved by the support. Thank you,” Cho said in a video clip released on Tumblbug Monday. “I want to have a talk with those who funded the film, but my trial is still ongoing so I am being careful.”
A three-week crowdfunding campaign to raise 50 million won for the film kicked off on April 25 and closed Sunday. The goal was reached within just three hours on the crowdfunding platform.
The production company’s initial plan was to use 30 million won for a theater rental, 5 million won for photo books and 15 million won for the production of DVDs of the film.
“Aside from photobooks and DVDs, we will use the money mainly for screenings which will begin May 24,” the film marketing company ROSC told The Korea Herald.
“The Red Herring” mainly deals with events surrounding Cho from the day he was appointed justice minister on Aug. 9, 2019, to his stepping down weeks later on Oct. 14 due to a scandal involving his family.
Clips of an interview with Cho, as well as scenes from his everyday life after leaving office, including his phone conversation with his daughter Cho Min, are seen in the 124-minute film.
According to ROSC, the film cost 400 million won to produce.
“The Red Herring” will hit local theaters on May 25.
