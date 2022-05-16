[Herald Interview] ‘BTS’ military service will have limited impact on KPOP ETF’

K-pop sensation BTS receives the artist of the year award at the 49th American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap)

When Psy’s supercharged “Gangnam Style” rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012, nobody expected it to spark K-pop’s long-running, global popularity.



Exactly a decade later, an Oklahoma-based exchange-traded fund issuer has decided to bring the idea of investing in K-pop-related businesses to the US.



“The K-pop movement is still growing here in the US, and we think it is well known enough now that US investors will find this intriguing,” J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts told The Korea Herald via e-mail on Saturday.



A global ETF that tracks Korea‘s entertainment stocks called the “KPOP ETF” is currently being reviewed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Slated to be launched in the third quarter for the time being, the ETF will also not be rattled from risks stemming from K-pop phenomenon BTS’ military service according to Stevens



“Under the US rules, the fund is required to hold a diversified pool of investments, so that helps to limit the impact of any single company,” Stevens replied to the question on whether BTS’ possible absence from the K-pop scene will affect the fund.



BTS’ management company Hybe traded at 215,000 won ($167.45) on South Korea’s benchmark Kospi on Friday, 0.94 percent higher from the previous session, but nearly halving from its 52-week high of 421,500 won on Nov. 17, last year. Analysts here cited concerns surrounding BTS’ military service as a major risk, coupled with the Kospi generally turning into a bearish market – hit by Korea’s runaway inflation and the weak Korean won -- behind the firm’s lackluster performance. Authorities are still mulling whether to exempt the seven-member boy band from the law, which requires all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to serve in the military for at least 18 months, in exchange for the band’s contribution to Korea’s global reputation



Exchange Traded Concepts CEO J. Garrett Stevens (Photo provided by interviewee)