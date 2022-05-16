 Back To Top
Life&Style

Classical tunes to echo through Deoksugung

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 16, 2022 - 14:02       Updated : May 16, 2022 - 15:46
The 2022 Deoksugung Spring Concert will be held at the fountain located in front of Deoksugung’s Seokjojeon at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hosted by the Cultural Heritage Administration’s Deoksugung Palace Management Office and the Korean National Symphony Orchestra, the program for the evening includes popular pieces such as Johann Strauss’ “Voices of Spring Waltz,” Johannes Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance No. 5,” Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango,” ”The Drinking Song“ from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera ”La traviata“ and Hong Nan-pa’s “Spring of Home.”
Anyone visiting the Joseon palace will be invited to watch the hour-long concert. One hundred chairs will be set up in front of the stage, but palace visitors are welcome to stand or sit on the steps of Seokjojeon.
Details of the concert can be found on the Deoksugung Palace Management Office’s website.
(hykim@heraldcorp.com)


Korean National Symphony Orchestra members perform during the Deoksugung Spring Concert held in front of Seokjojeon in Deoksugung in May 2021. (CHA)
