Motorola phones back in Korea after 9-year hiatus

A model shows Motorola 5G phones. (LG Hellovision)

A South Korean budget mobile carrier said on Monday it will introduce two 5G Motorola smartphone models, nine years after the American brand pulled out the mobile business here.



Bookings for the new phones, which will be released at the end of this month, can be made at the online mall of LG Hello Mobile.



Motorola left the Korean mobile market in December 2012.



The new models Edge 20 Lite 5G and Moto G50 5G are priced at 399,000 won and 349,000 won, respectively.



The midrange smartphones support dual SIMs and were hugely popular in North America, Europe and China, LG HelloVision’s Hello Mobile said.



High-end wireless headphones will be given to the first 500 customers to sign up for the Motorola phones.



Free after-sales service will be provided for two years through the 46 Korean service centers run by Lenovo, the Chinese multinational technology company of which Motorola is a subsidiary.



The Edge 20 Lite 5G has a 108 million-pixel camera, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage, a 5,000 mAh high-capacity battery, a 6.7-inch OLED display and supports a 30W fast charger.



The Moto G 50 5G has a 48 million-pixel camera, 4-gigabytes of RAM plus 129 gigabytes of storage, a 5,000 mAh high-capacity battery, and a 6.5-inch OLED display.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)