National

Poll shows tight contest in race for Gyeonggi governor

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2022 - 11:51       Updated : May 16, 2022 - 13:22
A sign shows at the National Election Commission`s branch in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, last Thursday that 20 days are left until the date of the next local elections on June 1. (Yonhap)
The two candidates of the ruling and the main opposition parties are running neck and neck in a race for the governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections, a survey showed Monday.

Kim Eun-hye, former lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), led former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) 40.5 percent to 38.1 percent, according to the survey of 1,010 adults, conducted by Gallup Korea last Friday and Saturday.

The gap of 2.4 percentage points was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

In another Gallup Korea survey of 1,001 adults, also conducted last Friday and Saturday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon led Song Young-gil, former head of the DP, by a wide margin.

Oh of the PPP led Song of the DP 56.5 percent to 31.4 percent, according to the survey.

Up for grabs in the June 1 local elections are mayoral and gubernatorial posts, local council seats and education board chiefs across the nation. Contests for big city mayors and provincial governors, such as Seoul mayor and Gyeonggi Province governor, are considered key races in the polls. (Yonhap)

