Choi Eung-chon appointed new head of Cultural Heritage Administration

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 15, 2022 - 18:02       Updated : May 15, 2022 - 18:02
Choi Eung-chon, the new head of the CHA, delivers an opening speech at a ceremony commemorating King Sejong’s 625th birthday, held at Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
Choi Eung-chon, the new head of the CHA, delivers an opening speech at a ceremony commemorating King Sejong’s 625th birthday, held at Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
Choi Eung-chon, an art history professor at Dongguk University, has been appointed the new head of the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Choi previously served as chair of the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation from 2019.

He succeeds Kim Hyun-mo, who had served in the role since December 2020.

Known as an expert in Buddhist art, Choi graduated from Dongguk University and holds a doctoral degree from Kyushu University in Japan.

Choi started his career as a curator at the National Museum of Korea in 1983, Choi served as the director of the Chuncheon National Museum and the NMK’s Asian arts division’s director.

Upon leaving the NMK in 2008, Choi began teaching at Dongguk University. He also served as a member of the CHA’s Cultural Heritage Committee and the president of the Korean Association of Art History Education.

Serving as chair of the Overseas Cultural Heritage Foundation, he played a central role in successfully repatriating 18 pieces of epitaph tablets buried in the tomb of Yi Gi-ha (1646-1718), a military official in the late Joseon era.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
