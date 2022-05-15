 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
National

Korea to dispatch condolence delegation to UAE

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 15, 2022 - 14:23       Updated : May 15, 2022 - 14:23
President Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)


South Korea will dispatch a delegation to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to express in-person condolences on the death of the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the presidential office said Sunday.

Sheikh Khalifa, who took over as the UAE president in 2004, succeeding his father, died on Friday aged 73.

The delegation consists of Yoon’s chief of staff Chang Je-won, Korean Ambassador to the UAE Lee Seok-gu and Foreign Ministry senior officials.

“Our condolence delegation will meet the bereaved family, including the new President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday and deliver condolences of President Yoon Suk-yeol and Korean people,” the presidential office said in a written statement.

President Yoon conveyed his condolences over Sheikh Khalifa’s death through a telegram on Saturday, and expressed his appreciation toward the late president for upgrading the Korea-UAE relationship to a special strategic partnership during his leadership.

Earlier on May 10, Yoon met with Khaldoon al-Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, touting the “very important” relationship between the two countries. Al-Mubarak noted that Sheikh Khalifa sent his warm congratulations.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114