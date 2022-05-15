Family matters ... or does it?

A father and his daughter attend a K League professional football game between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and FC Seoul held in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, May 5.





A married couple and their children is what usually pops up in most people’s heads when hearing the word “family,” at least until now. But recent research indicates that this picture may be changing for a growing number of the local population, especially for youngsters.



Last week, a survey by a local think tank revealed that 52.4 percent of South Koreans in their 20s said they will not have children when they get married.



The study, conducted by the Korea Development Institute, is only one of the reminders that the perception of marriage and “the ideal family” is changing among the country’s young population.



Not only are more young people factoring kids out of their equations, more are saying they will not get married at all.



According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family’s study on South Korean families, 46.6 percent of the 20-somethings surveyed said they are willing to live with someone but never get married, jumping from 25.5 percent in 2015. The practice of unmarried couples living together had been frowned upon in the past.





A person walks past a shop window displaying bridal gowns in Mapo-gu, Seoul, April 19.