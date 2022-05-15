Largest-ever World Forestry Congress calls for stronger cooperation

Delegates at the 15th World Forestry Congress celebrate at a closing ceremony held at Coex, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (Yonap)





The 15th edition of the World Forestry Congress, the world’s largest gathering on forests, ended with delegates signing a joint declaration calling on enhanced cooperation across the world.



The Korea Forest Service said the latest edition of the WFC, which was held at Coex in Seoul between May 3-6, both online and offline, invited a total of some 15,000 people from 164 different countries, becoming the largest in the history of the congress.



Participants of the WFC this year adopted the Seoul Forest Declaration, identifying priority agendas that not just the forestry sector, but also stakeholders and institutions in different fields, should follow to build a green, healthy and resilient environment, the KFS said.



The WFC has also drawn significant agreements and discussions, envisioning healthy forests amid mounting threats from climate crisis, it added.



With the declaration, delegates reached a consensus that forest protection can help restore the Earth’s environmental balance and countries around the globe should therefore increase their cooperation on forests.



“We must now scale up political will and increase financial and technical investments. The Declaration will add to the sense of urgency to accelerate action, strengthen partnerships and enhance cross-sectoral collaboration,” said Maria Helena Semedo, the deputy director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in a statement.



The declaration, in detail, says that investment in forest and landscape restoration needs to triple by 2030 to meet internationally agreed commitments and targets on restoring degraded land.



In addition, an advent of a revolutionary financial solution that can support restoration and preservation of forests is also required, the declaration reads.





