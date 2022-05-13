 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
Business

Samsung considers raising chip prices by 20 pct: report

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2022 - 19:58       Updated : May 13, 2022 - 19:58
People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company's Seocho building in Seoul.(Yonhap)
People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company's Seocho building in Seoul.(Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. is considering raising chipmaking prices by up to 20 percent, a news report said Friday.

Bloomberg reported the South Korean chipmaker is in talks with foundry clients to hike the contract chipmaking prices.

Samsung spokespersons, contacted by Yonhap, said they could not officially comment on the matter.

Samsung is the world's largest memory chip maker and second largest contract chip manufacturers after Taiwan's TSMC.

Samsung's foundry business achieved its highest quarterly sales in the January-March period, as demand was solid from all applications and yields of the advanced process improved.

Kang Moon-soo, senior vice president and head of Samsung's foundry market and strategy team, said during the company's earnings call late last month that the foundry business will continue to improve in the coming years.

"If you look at our order book for the next five-year period, the (total) orders are around eight times our previous year's revenue," he said.

Possible price increases are in line with the industry-wide trend to charge more for chip manufacturing amid high inflation and rising raw material costs.

TSMC is widely reported to raise prices by 5-9 percent in 2023. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114