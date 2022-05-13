[Diplomatic Circuit] Kazakhstan opens consulate office in Busan

Consul general of Kazakhstan in Busan Ayan Kashabayev stresses the objectives of the Kazakhstan Consulate General in Busan on Thursday. (Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul)
Kazakhstan opened a consulate general in Busan on Thursday.
The office is opened to enhance political, economic, cultural and humanitarian activities by Kazakhstan with Busan and the southeastern region of Korea, the Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul said in a press release.
Delivering congratulatory remarks at the opening ceremony of consulate office Busan, Kazakh Ambassador to Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev expressed gratitude to Korea, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and the Busan city administration for the support it had received.
Dyussenbayev added that opening of Consulate General as historic observing 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Korea diplomatic relations.
Kazakh ambassador to Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev speaks at the opening ceremony of Kazakhstan Consulate General in Busan on Thursday. (Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul)
Consul general of Kazakhstan in Busan Ayan Kashabayev stressed that consulate general office would make every effort to intensify bilateral cooperation, and to protect legitimate rights and interests of Kazakhstan citizens.
Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea is also largest port and international financial center of Northeast Asia with 51 foreign diplomatic missions in Busan, including six consulates, five cultural centers, two UN agencies, one trade mission and 37 honorary consulates, added the press release.
The ceremony was attended by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry representatives, Busan metropolitan government members, diplomatic corps, business circles, public and media.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)