 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
National

Unification minister nominee willing to visit Pyongyang as special envoy

Nominee says Moon administration’s inter-Korean agreements still valid

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 12, 2022 - 15:22       Updated : May 12, 2022 - 15:22
Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se speaks during his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se speaks during his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se said he would consider visiting Pyongyang as a special envoy when he steps into office, during a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday.

“I will consider the situation with North Korea and consult with our foreign policy and national defense team and openly consider the possibility,” he said in response to a question from Rep. Lee Tae-kyu of the ruling People Power Party.

Kwon is a four-term lawmaker who is considered a close associate of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Kwon also said that a government’s policy to deal with North Korean issues should be understood as “a relay race,” and that all agreements the former liberal Moon Jae-in administration has made with North Korea would stay valid.

“In the transition periods, there have always been criticisms against former administrations. But I believe it is not appropriate to completely ignore (the works) of former governments and go in reverse, just because of the criticisms,” Kwon said.

“The idea to ‘reverse everything Moon Jae-in did’ would not only cause confusion in our North Korean policies and the North, but may also give way for Pyongyang to exploit the situation.”

The nominee said he evaluates the past agreements forged between former President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “positive.”

The two agreements, the Panmunjom Declaration inked between Moon and Kim on April 27, 2018, and Pyongyang Joint Declaration on Sept. 19 in the same year will remain valid under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, Kwon added.

“We cannot inherit what the former administration did wrong. We will make up for (how the former administration) took a submissive attitude with North Korea, was indifferent on denuclearization, obsessed with the system and overlooked practicality,” Kwon added.

In response to North Korea’s official confirmation of first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, the nominee said the South Korean government is willing to provide relief aid to the reclusive state.

Kwon said it is “morally inappropriate to take advantage of Pyongyang’s difficult situation” to initiate talks with the regime, but that the government would be willing to take actions to help the North.

“The Unification Ministry already has its budget planned for related support (to North Korea). I will review the ways to cooperate,” the nominee said.

When asked about his first move when he is inaugurated, Kwon said he would want to start talks on any topic, as Pyongyang continues to reject almost all of Seoul’s proposals.

“North Korea is rejecting almost all talks, on humanitarian aids and on organizing reunions for separated families,” Kwon said.

“As you know, cases of omicron infections were found in North Korea, but they even (rejected the offer of) vaccines.”

In his opening speech, Kwon said he would handle North Korea’s missile provocations with strict and stern measures, but would also open the door for dialogue and negotiation.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114