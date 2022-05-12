Fashion houses collaborate with popular characters to draw Gen MZ’s nostalgia

Hello Kitty by Waac pop-up store in Sinsa-dong, Seoul (Kolon Industries FnC)

As Y2K-era fashion trends -- characterized by vivid, primary-colored outfits popular in the late 1990s and the early 2000s -- have crept their way into the closets of today’s young people, an increasing number of fashion houses are rushing to feature vintage characters on special items.



Local golf wear brand Waac has launched a collaboration project with Japan’s icon of cute Hello Kitty as part of its summer collection. With the recent move, the company will open the Hello Kitty by Waac pop-up store in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul, on Friday.





Waac’s collaboration items featuring Hello Kitty are on display at Hello Kitty by Waac pop-up store in Sinsa-dong, Seoul (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

The store features collaboration items including striped knit vests, checkered seersucker pants, hats and caps and socks, all available for purchase. The collection is part of the company’s effort to attract young customers born between 1980 and 1995, known locally as Generation MZ, by evoking childhood nostalgia, brand officials said.



“On the back of the increasing popularity of 1970s-1990s retro styles, we wanted to launch a collaboration project with a character that can draw retro-heavy nostalgia,” Kim Yoon-kyoung, chief executive officer of SuperTrain said during the press conference held at Waac’s pop-up store on Thursday.





British fashion label JW Anderson’s 2022 fall-winter collection features bags inspired by Korean anime series “Run Hani.” (JW Anderson’s Instagram)