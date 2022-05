Foreign Minister Park Jin takes an oath during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, in the file photo taken last Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Foreign Minister Park Jin and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Thursday, a presidential official said, amid a delay in their parliamentary confirmation process.

The appointments will help meet the quorum for Yoon's first Cabinet meeting set for later in the day.

Park is a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, and Lee is a former vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. (Yonhap)