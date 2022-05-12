(G)I-dle to hold first world tour

This photo provided by Cube Entertainment shows a promotional poster for K-pop group (G)I-dle's first world tour set to begin in Seoul on June 18 and 19. (Cube Entertainment)

South Korean girl group (G)I-dle will hold a world concert tour for the first time since its debut four years ago, its agency said Thursday.

The tour will kick off in Seoul on June 18 and 19, and make stops in 15 major cities in the United States, Chile, Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Singapore until Oct. 1, Cube Entertainment said.

Debuting in May 2018, the quintet has released many popular songs, such as "Latata" (2018), "Senorita" (2019), "Oh My God" (2020) and "Dumdi Dumdi" (2020), and its biggest hit "Hwaa" (2021). Most recently, the band released its first full-length album "I Never Die" in March and dominated major local music charts with the album's hit lead song "Tomboy." (Yonhap)